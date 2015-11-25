UPDATE 1-China 2017/18 corn planting area to drop 2.5 pct - ministry

(Adds details and table) BEIJING, May 10 Chinese farmers are expected to sow 35.84 million hectares of corn this year, down 2.5 percent from last year, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday, as Beijing looks to boost alternative crops to reduce its corn glut. In its first estimate for the 2017 crop, the ministry said China is expected to produce 213.19 million tonnes of corn, down 2.9 percent from a year ago. The planting forecast in the monthly report on Chinese Ag