MOSCOW, March 5 Russian gas producer Gazprom said on Thursday that it had received $15 million in pre-payment from Ukrainian state energy firm Naftogaz for gas supplies in March.

The payment will be enough for supplies of 45.6 million cubic metres of gas, or for the next five days at the current pace of supply, Gazprom said in e-mailed comments. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alexander Winning)