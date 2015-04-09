KIEV, April 9 Ukraine's parliament on Thursday
backed a law aimed at breaking up the monopoly of several
powerful groups in the gas distribution sector and bringing real
market conditions to one of the country's most lucrative
industries.
"This law will abolish the monopoly of the oligarchs and
allow gas price reductions," said Oleh Lyashko, leader of
Ukrainian radical party, which has repeatedly called for
measures to curb the influence of big business in Ukraine.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice;
Editing by Richard Balmforth)