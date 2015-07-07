KIEV, July 7 Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Tuesday Ukraine needed an agreement with the European Union and Russia to guarantee gas transit via Ukrainian territory to Europe.

"We guarantee gas transit and energy security. A three-way protocol and agreement are essential for these guarantees to work," he said at a meeting with Ukraine's top energy officials. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice, editing by Elizabeth Piper)