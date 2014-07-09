MOSCOW, July 9 A senior Russian official said on
Wednesday he expected Ukraine to start "stealing" natural gas
from pipelines carrying deliveries to the rest of Europe when
its own supplies run low in the autumn, Interfax news agency
reported.
"We know from experience that when autumn and winter come,
and Ukraine is short of gas, they (Kiev) will, sorry for putting
it this way, steal it," Sergei Ivanov, the Kremlin's chief of
staff, was quoted as saying during a visit to China.
Russia, which sends some its gas to Europe via pipelines
through Ukraine, halted gas supplies to Kiev last month after
Ukraine missed a deadline to start paying off its gas debts,
estimated by Gazprom at $5.3 billion. ID:nL6N0PJ2EC]
