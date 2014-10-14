(Adds details, quote)
KIEV Oct 14 Ukraine's state-run energy firm
Naftogaz has lodged a case with the Stockholm arbitration
tribunal to review a 2009 gas transit contract with Russia's
Gazprom, a Naftogaz official said on Tuesday, days
before the countries' presidents meet.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to meet
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in Milan later this week.
Ukraine said in July that it wanted to review the current
transit rate for Russian gas, which Kiev considers too low. It
is already waiting for a decision from the Stockholm tribunal on
a separate appeal for a revision of the gas deal between
Naftogaz and Gazprom.
Russia caters for a third of gas consumption in the European
Union, and half of that it delivers via Ukraine.
"We believe that our case in Stockholm will not impact
Russian gas supplies to Europe," Yury Vitrenko, director of
business development at Naftogaz, told reporters.
The current contract says that the gas transit rate depends
on the gas price and could be changed every quarter according to
a specific formula.
Russia halted gas supplies to Ukraine in June over a pricing
dispute and unpaid debts. Representatives from both countries as
well as from the European Commission will meet in Berlin on Oct.
21 to try to resolve the standoff.
Vitrenko said that Ukraine has asked the tribunal to study
its claims about the transportation tariff rate and volumes of
gas that Russia should pump via the country to Europe. In 2013
it should have been 100 billion cubic metres (bcm) according to
the contract, while it was only 86 bcm.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin;
Editing by Jason Bush and Hugh Lawson)