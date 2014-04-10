MOSCOW, April 10 President Vladimir Putin has told European leaders there can be no delay in solving the problem of Ukraine's debt for Russian natural gas, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"The situation is urgent," Peskov said after Putin sent a letter expressing deep concern about Ukraine's $2.2 billion gas debt and a possible impact on the transit of Russian gas to the European Union.

