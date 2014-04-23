BRUSSELS, April 23 The European Commission said on Wednesday that Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger will meet Slovakian and Ukrainian ministers on Thursday in Bratislava to discuss the possibility of reverse flows to pump gas back to Kiev.

The discussions between Oettinger, Ukrainian Energy Minister Yuri Prodan and Slovakian Economy Minister Tomas Malatinsky will take place before another meeting between the Commission, Ukraine and Russia due on Monday on Moscow.

"The three parties agreed to meet in this format in order to prepare the agreement on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on reverse flows from Slovakia to Ukraine," a European Commission spokesperson said.

A Ukrainian Energy Ministry spokeswoman said: "Prodan is going to Bratislava tomorrow." (Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Pavel Polityuk in Kiev; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Dale Hudson)