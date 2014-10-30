BRUSSELS Oct 30 Russia will remain a reliable
supplier of energy to Europe and a natural gas deal struck with
Ukraine will ensure stable gas deliveries over the winter,
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.
"I want to reassure you that Russia has always been a
reliable supplier of energy resources to Europe and other
consumers. It has been, is and will be a reliable supplier,"
Novak told a news conference after Russia and Ukraine agreed to
a gas supply deal.
"The autumn and winter period is safe (in Ukraine) and the
supply to European consumers is also stable. We are convinced
that our future relations will be constructive and that our
agreements will be fulfilled," he said.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Chris Reese)