MOSCOW May 15 Russia sees no possibility of Ukraine paying for its gas supplies even if it is granted discounts because of the country's economic situation, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"We even do not have guarantees that even if the price was set at $100 (per 1,000 cubic metres) - I fantasize - that the Ukrainian side can pay these prices because there (in Ukraine) is complete insolvency at the moment," he told journalists on the sidelines of an energy conference.

Russia is currently asking Ukraine to pay $485 per 1,000 cubic metres. (reporting by Olesya Astakhova, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage)