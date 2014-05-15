MOSCOW May 15 Russia sees no possibility of
Ukraine paying for its gas supplies even if it is granted
discounts because of the country's economic situation, Russian
Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.
"We even do not have guarantees that even if the price was
set at $100 (per 1,000 cubic metres) - I fantasize - that the
Ukrainian side can pay these prices because there (in Ukraine)
is complete insolvency at the moment," he told journalists on
the sidelines of an energy conference.
Russia is currently asking Ukraine to pay $485 per 1,000
cubic metres.
