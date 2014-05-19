BERLIN May 19 Europe's Energy Commissioner said
on Monday progress had been made in the gas price dispute
between Russia and Ukraine after he held talks with Russia's
energy minister and a senior representative of Gazprom
.
"We have in the last few days made progress on a number of
issues but we still have no agreement," said Guenther Oettinger,
also reiterating that the next round of talks between Russia,
Ukraine and the EU would take place on May 26.
He said that prices for the period from November to March
were cleared up but that they were still working on prices for
April, May and June. He added that aid packages from the
International Monetary Fund and European Union could be used to
pay for past and future gas deliveries.
(Reporting by Markus Wacket and Michael Nienaber; Writing by
Madeline Chambers)