KIEV May 15 Ukraine is ready to pay Russia $4
bln for gas supplies by the end of May, Deputy Energy Minister
Ihor Didenko said on Thursday, adding that Kiev used $268.5 per
1,000 cubic metres as the base price to calculate the sum.
"The Ukrainian side has clearly said that if the price of
$268.5 is fixed, then Naftogaz is ready to pay before the end of
May a sum of around $4 billion," Didenko told a news conference.
He also said Ukraine planned to import from Russia 3.4
billion cubic metres of gas in May. Russia is currently asking
Ukraine to pay $485 per 1,000 cubic metres of gas.
