Iran receives positive signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC countries for output cuts
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
MOSCOW, Sept 11 Russia's Energy Ministry has not yet received an invitation for a trilateral meeting in Berlin on Sept. 20 to discuss the Ukrainian gas crisis, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.
Earlier, the European Commission said its representatives, as well as Russia and Ukraine, will hold a meeting in Berlin on Sept. 20 to discuss the crisis.
"We do not know about that date and we have not got an invitation," the ministry's spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
DUBAI, April 29 Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday there was consensus with Central Asia over oil markets and production levels.