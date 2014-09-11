MOSCOW, Sept 11 Russia's Energy Ministry has not yet received an invitation for a trilateral meeting in Berlin on Sept. 20 to discuss the Ukrainian gas crisis, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Earlier, the European Commission said its representatives, as well as Russia and Ukraine, will hold a meeting in Berlin on Sept. 20 to discuss the crisis.

"We do not know about that date and we have not got an invitation," the ministry's spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)