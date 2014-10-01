PRAGUE Oct 1 Slovak gas importer SPP made an
extraordinary purchase of natural gas on the spot market after
experiencing a 50 percent drop in Russian deliveries on
Wednesday, the company said.
It said the spot purchase was enough to cover the current
daily consumption and to inject gas into storage. SPP has 1.5
billion cubic metres of gas stored and will continue to fill
storage until the end of October, it said.
SPP also said it had adopted measures to make it possible to
transmit gas from Russia or other sources through alternative
entry points in case supplies through the main point on the
Ukrainian border were restricted.
