PRAGUE, Sept 18 Russian natural gas flows to the European Union through Slovakia via Ukraine on Thursday were similar to previous days this week, but still down from last week, Slovak pipeline operator Eustream said.

Nominations, or the amount scheduled for entry, totaled 48.9 million cubic metres, Eustream's website showed.

Compared with last week, gas deliveries have fallen around 17 percent to their lowest volumes since at least 2011.

Russia's Gazprom said on Wednesday it was unable to meet rising gas demand from Europe while it built up stockpiles ahead of winter, undermining the ability of Europe to supply Ukraine with gas. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Mark Potter)