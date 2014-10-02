MOSCOW Oct 2 Russian top gas producer Gazprom said on Thursday that gas flows to Slovakia have been stable over the last 10 days, after complaints from Bratislava that the supplies decreased by half.

Gazprom's spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov also said that 48.1 million cubic metres of Russian gas flow every day via the Uzhgorod pumping station on Ukraine's border with Slovakia. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)