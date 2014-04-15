VELKE KAPUSANY, Slovakia, April 15 Slovakia and
Ukraine have not yet completed talks allowing the reverse flow
of natural gas to Ukraine from the European Union member state
but could sign a memorandum in coming days, Slovak Economy
Minister Tomas Malatinsky said on Tuesday.
"Several options were opened over reverse flows. We are
working on an option which needs to be discussed further before
signing a memorandum," Malatinsky told reporters after talks
with Ukrainian Energy Minister Yuri Prodan and EU officials.
They met at a pumping station in Velke Kapusany on the
Slovak side of their shared border.
"Signing a memorandum is possible in the next few days."
The two countries were holding talks to boost Ukraine's
supplies as a diplomatic crisis involving Kiev and Moscow poses
the risk of Russia reducing or stopping gas deliveries to
Ukraine, a move which could affect transit flows to Europe.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Writing by Jason Hovet; editing by
Jason Neely)