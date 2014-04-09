PRAGUE, April 9 Slovak Prime Minister Robert
Fico said the country was ready to take steps to enable reverse
gas flows to Ukraine if its eastern neighbour meets financial
obligations and contracts on Russian gas supplies to Slovakia.
The Slovak government office said on Wednesday Fico made the
comments in a phone call with U.S. Vice-President Joe Biden.
"Prime Minister Robert Fico confirmed Slovakia is ready to
take all relevant steps on the condition that the Ukrainian side
meets its financial obligations and fulfils the contractual base
securing supplies of natural gas from the Russian Federation to
Slovakia," the government office said in a statement.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by
Alison Williams)