MOSCOW May 12 Russian gas exports to Europe through Ukraine remained stable on Monday, a spokesman for state-controlled gas producer Gazprom said.

Last week, Gazprom said Ukraine's payments for gas supply in April fell due and that Kiev's total debt for Russian gas stands at $3.51 billion.

Gazprom supplies about 30 percent of the gas consumed in Europe, shipping about half of that via Ukraine. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)