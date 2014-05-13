MOSCOW May 13 Russia's Gazprom has
notified Ukraine's Naftogaz about its pre-payment conditions for
June based on contractual gas supplies of 114 million cubic
metres per day, or 3.4 billion cubic metres for the month in
total.
"Taking into an account non-working days, Naftogaz should
pay this bill by June 2 and, starting from June 3, the company
will be getting gas ... only at the volumes paid for," Gazprom
spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov said in a statement on Tuesday.
He said Ukraine needed to pay $1.658 billion for June's
expected gas deliveries based on a price of $485 per 1,000 cubic
metres. Naftogaz declined to comment.
