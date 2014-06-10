BRUSSELS, June 10 Trilateral talks bringing
together Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission will resume
later on Tuesday or early on Wednesday after eight hours of
negotiations failed to get a deal, a Commission spokeswoman
said.
Russia has threatened to cut of gas supplies to Ukraine as
early as Tuesday, with possible knock-on effects for EU
supplies, because Ukraine has failed to pay its gas bill.
"The talks will continue either Tuesday evening or Wednesday
morning," Commission spokeswoman Sabine Berger told Reuters
after around eight hours of talks, which ended around 3 a.m.
(0100 GMT).
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak, Ukrainian Energy
Minister Yuri Prodan and the CEOs of Russian gas producer
Gazprom and Ukraine's Naftogaz would took part in the
Brussels talks, brokered by EU Energy Commissioner Guenther
Oettinger.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Martin Santa)