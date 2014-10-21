BRUSSELS Oct 21 Ukrainian, Russian and EU
negotiators failed to conclude a deal on gas pricing at talks in
Brussels on Tuesday and will meet again in the hope of an accord
next Wednesday, Oct. 29, EU Energy Commissioner Guenther
Oettinger said.
"Today we reached a position that will be discussed by all
the parties with their governments, with directors of the
companies involved and here in the Commission, in consultation
with the Council (of European Union governments)," Oettinger
told a news conference after a day of talks.
"On the basis of this draft document, at the next meeting
which we hope will be the final trilateral meeting next
Wednesday here in Brussels, we will be able to reach a decision
and we'll have the signature of all the partners," he said.
