* Talks could resume at 9 pm Tuesday or 9 am Wednesday
* Ukraine says Russia has changed its position
* Russia says made constructive proposal
BRUSSELS, June 10 Eight hours of talks between
Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission ended early on
Tuesday without a deal on resolving a gas pricing row, raising
the risk of supply disruption.
Russia has threatened to cut off gas supplies to Ukraine as
early as Tuesday, with possible knock-on effects for EU
supplies, over Ukraine's failure to pay its gas bill.
Ukraine's Energy Minister Yuri Prodan said talks, brokered
by the European Commission in Brussels, had stumbled over a
Russian price mechanism proposal, which would link lower prices
to export duty.
"Unfortunately the Russian position regarding the price
mechanism has changed," he told reporters, speaking through an
interpreter.
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said he had proposed
"a very constructive plan, which we believe all stakeholders
could and should accept."
He said the plan covered how to make outstanding payments
for November and December last year by June 10 and in addition
for a certain amount of the debt for April and May to be paid.
A European Commission spokeswoman and Prodan said talks
could resume either at 9 pm on Tuesday or at 9 am on Wednesday
in Brussels.
