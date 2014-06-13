MOSCOW, June 13 Russia's Energy Ministry said on
Friday Moscow had no plans to discuss a gas pricing dispute with
Ukraine before a June 16 deadline expires for Kiev to pay off
some of its gas debts.
"We have no such plans," a ministry spokeswoman said after
the European Union's energy commissioner, who is mediating the
talks, said he hoped another meeting between Russia and Ukraine
would take place on Saturday.
Russia's top natural gas producer, Gazprom, has
said it will introduce a pre-payment system for Ukraine and halt
gas supplies to the country if it fails to pay $1.95 billion in
debts by Monday.
