MOSCOW, June 13 Russia's Energy Ministry said on Friday Moscow had no plans to discuss a gas pricing dispute with Ukraine before a June 16 deadline expires for Kiev to pay off some of its gas debts.

"We have no such plans," a ministry spokeswoman said after the European Union's energy commissioner, who is mediating the talks, said he hoped another meeting between Russia and Ukraine would take place on Saturday.

Russia's top natural gas producer, Gazprom, has said it will introduce a pre-payment system for Ukraine and halt gas supplies to the country if it fails to pay $1.95 billion in debts by Monday. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Ediing by Timothy Heritage)