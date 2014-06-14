MOSCOW, June 14 Russia's top natural gas producer Gazprom is preparing for gas talks with Ukraine, a spokesman for the company told Reuters on Saturday, in an attempt to avert gas supply cuts and possible flow disruption to Europe.

"We are reedy to seek compromise, but it is useless to put pressure on us," Gazprom's Sergei Kupriyanov said.

He added that the company is preparing for another round of talks in Kiev.

Previous talks between Russia and Ukraine, brokered by the European Commission, have ended without a firm agreement.

Gazprom has said that Ukraine should pay $1.95 billion, a part of its debt for Russian gas supplies, by Monday, June 16, or face a prepayment regime and possible gas supply cuts. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)