BRUSSELS Aug 28 European Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger, who is travelling to Moscow on Friday for talks on a resumption of Russian gas supplies to Ukraine, said developments in the Ukraine crisis would complicate his discussions with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak.

Oettinger said in a statement he would make "clear that the current situation will put a strain on the energy talks as the developments are contrary to the expectations from the recent summit in Minsk," a reference to talks with the Russian and Ukrainian presidents on Tuesday.

Oettinger added that at the talks with Novak and representatives of Gazprom, he would also make clear that "a worsening of the situation is counterproductive to a solution of the gas talks and could potentially harm long-term energy relations" with Russia. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)