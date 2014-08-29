BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
MOSCOW Aug 29 Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday that Russia is still open for gas talks with Ukraine, however the date for a meeting has not been decided yet.
Novak, after meeting with European Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger in Moscow, also reiterated that Russia is ready to provide Kiev with a discount of $100 per 1,000 cubic metres for gas supplied to Ukraine.
Russia stopped supplying gas to Ukraine in June after a protracted gas pricing stand off. (Reporting by katya Golubkova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Christian Lowe)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter