MOSCOW Aug 29 Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday that Russia is still open for gas talks with Ukraine, however the date for a meeting has not been decided yet.

Novak, after meeting with European Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger in Moscow, also reiterated that Russia is ready to provide Kiev with a discount of $100 per 1,000 cubic metres for gas supplied to Ukraine.

Russia stopped supplying gas to Ukraine in June after a protracted gas pricing stand off.