MOSCOW May 14 Russian Energy Minister Alexander
Novak and European Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger agreed
on Wednesday to meet on May 19 in Berlin to set a date and place
for three-way talks with Ukraine.
Novak and Oettinger agreed on the meeting during a telephone
call, Russia's energy ministry said in a statement. The three
sides held a first round of talks in Warsaw on May 2 to seek a
solution to a dispute over gas prices and supplies that
threatens to spark a new "gas war".
