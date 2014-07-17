MOSCOW, July 17 Talks between the European Commission and Russia over gas supplies to Ukraine have been postponed until next week, the Russian Energy Ministry said on Thursday.
The ministry said the talks, on resolving gas pricing dispute between Russia and Ukraine, were postponed at the request of the European Union's executive. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
