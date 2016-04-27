KIEV, April 27 The Ukrainian government on
Wednesday unified natural gas tariffs for consumers as it seeks
to meet demands by the International Monetary Fund to secure
financial aid.
The move to introduce one flat tariff was announced by new
Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, whose election to office
ended months of political turmoil that has hampered talks with
the IMF to unlock $1.7 billion in new loans in exchange for
reforms aimed at transforming Ukraine's battered economy and
ending widespread corruption.
"This is consistent with the Ukrainian obligations to the
International Monetary Fund," Groysman told a government
meeting, adding that the decision could reduce gas prices for
some consumers.
Most, however, will face higher prices, complying with IMF
calls for Ukraine to increase energy tariffs for households and
utilities in an effort to reduce budget subsidies for state-run
energy company Naftogaz.
Groysman said that new single tariff to come into effect
next month will be 6,879 hryvnia ($272) per 1,000 cubic metres
of gas used.
The outgoing two-tier system's winter pricing was 3,600
hryvnias per 1,000 cubic metres for up to 1,200 cubic metres of
gas, rising to 7,188 hryvnia for consumption above 1,200 cubic
metres.
Most Ukrainian households use slightly more than 1,200 cubic
metres during the winter, according to Naftogaz.
The new system should also help to reduce corruption in the
sector, Groysman said.
The old system was open to manipulation, Groysman said,
through the sale to industrial users of higher-priced gas that
was meant to be sold to households at lower prices.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by David Goodman)