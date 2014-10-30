KIEV Oct 30 Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk
said on Thursday that Ukraine's position at three-way talks in
Brussels was that the price of Russian natural gas should be
$378 per 1,000 cubic metres by the end of 2014 and fall to $365
in the first quarter of 2015.
Yatseniuk told a government meeting that Kiev was ready to
pay off debts for previously supplied gas immediately after any
deal was signed.
A total of $1.45 billion would be paid immediately and a
further $1.65 billion would be paid by the end of the year, he
said.
Energy officials from Ukraine, Russia and the European
Commission are holding talks in Brussels in a bid to unblock gas
supply to Ukraine, which Russian gas exporter Gazprom
cut off in June citing unpaid bills.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)