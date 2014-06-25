MOSCOW, June 25 Russian gas flows to Europe via
Ukraine were stable on Wednesday amid a pricing standoff between
Moscow and Kiev, Russian gas pipeline export monopoly Gazprom
said.
Gazprom cut off gas supplies to Kiev last week after Ukraine
failed to pay its gas debts. Gazprom meets around a third of
Europe's gas imports, while half of Russian gas exports to
Europe go via Ukraine.
"Transit via Ukraine is within contractual parameters, the
volume for the past 24 hours has been at 227 million cubic
metres," Gazprom's spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov said.
This was up from 214 million cubic metres from a day before
and 205 mcm on Monday.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Megan Davies)