KIEV Aug 7 Ukraine imported gas from Poland and
Hungary in July after Russia cut off supplies, and the volume
amounted to about a tenth of its imports a year ago, according
to domestic gas transport monopoly Ukrtransgaz on Thursday.
Gas imports totalled 221 million cubic meters last month -
118 million from Poland and 103 million from Hungary - against
around 2 billion cubic meters (bcm) a year earlier, the company
said in a statement.
Russia, which supplied half of Ukraine's gas needs in 2013,
halted gas exports to Ukraine on June 16, citing price
disagreements and Kiev's outstanding debt for earlier
deliveries.
On top of the Russian cut-off, "the current volume of gas
imports from Europe is much lower than we expected" and has
still had not recovered so far this month, an industry source
said.
Ukraine's Energy Minister Yuri Prodan last month blamed
Russia's Gazprom of obstructing Ukrainian imports from
European countries.
He said Ukraine first noticed a decline in deliveries from
Europe in mid-July and that reverse supplies were running at 7
million cubic metres (mcm) a day versus a possible 18 million.
That compares with supplies of 16 mcm per day via reversed
flows from the EU in June, including 12 mcm from Hungary,
according to Ukraine's state energy company Naftogaz.
