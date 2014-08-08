UPDATE 6-Trump tells Canada, Mexico, he won't terminate NAFTA treaty yet-White House
* White House was considering NAFTA executive order (Adds background)
KIEV Aug 8 Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk, fielding a question on Friday from a journalist on whether proposed sanctions against Russia could affect the transit of gas across Ukraine, said "all types of transit" could be hit.
Asked if gas supplies across Ukraine would be interrupted, he said: "I spoke about all the measures which could be included in the (proposed) law. This includes the possible halting of all types of transit, from air flights to transit of resources."
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
* White House was considering NAFTA executive order (Adds background)
TOKYO, April 27 The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy unchanged on Thursday and offered a more upbeat view of the economy than last month, signalling its confidence that a pick-up in overseas demand will help sustain an export-driven recovery.