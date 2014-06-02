BRUSSELS, June 2 Russia's and Ukraine's gas
companies on Monday agreed to consider a plan for Kiev to pay
off outstanding gas debts, including a proposal that should
ensure security of supply until June 2015, EU Energy
Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said.
Russia's Gazprom earlier on Monday said it was
delaying switching Ukraine to prepayment for gas deliveries
until June 9, providing almost a week more to resolve a dispute
in which Moscow has threatened to cut supplies to Kiev.
Following around six hours of talks in Brussels involving
Russia and Ukraine and brokered by the European Commission,
Oettinger said the company chief executives and their
governments would now consider the proposal.
He said another round of three-way talks could take place in
the coming days.
