MOSCOW Nov 7 Russian gas company Gazprom has sent Ukraine a bill to prepay for two billion cubic metres of November gas supplies at a price of $378 per 1,000 cubic metres, the company's press service told Reuters on Friday.

"Gazprom has issued a bill to (Ukraine's) Naftogaz for November for two billion cubic metres," a spokesman said.

"The price is according to the contract." (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)