MOSCOW, April 5 Ukraine's talks with the
European Union on the possibility of importing gas from the West
to substitute for Russian supplies raises questions about the
legality of such a move, the head of Russia's gas monopoly
Gazprom told Rossiya 24 television.
Ukraine said on Friday it was urgently seeking ways to
import natural gas from the West after Moscow almost doubled its
discounted gas tariff for Kiev last week. Ukraine covers half
its needs with Russian gas.
One possibility discussed with the EU is "reverse flows", in
which EU countries, possibly Slovakia, would send gas back down
pipelines normally used to carry Russian supplies through
Ukraine to the West.
"When it comes to reverse supplies - well, this raises
several questions," Alexei Miller, Gazprom's chief
executive officer said in an interview aired on Saturday.
He said that reverse supplies from Slovakia may not be
physically possible, which could mean it would be a "virtual
reverse just on paper".
"This issue requires a very careful study and
consideration," Miller said.
"In particular, I think that European companies that are
willing to reverse supply gas to Ukraine should very carefully,
very carefully, look at the legality of such operations."
Russia has raised the price to $485 per 1,000 cubic metres,
meaning Gazprom charges Kiev about the same as other customers
in central Europe. Debt-ridden Ukraine, its economy in chaos,
will soon get money from the International Monetary Fund under a
new loan package.
Last week Gazprom said Ukraine's unpaid bill for Russian gas
stood at $2.2 billion.
"The situation now with the Ukrainian debt is such that the
debt has not been paid, current supplies are not being paid and
we have not received a single dollar for March (supplies),"
Miller said in another interview with the NTV channel.
He told Rossiya 24 the debt had to be settled.
"We cannot supply gas for free," he said. "Therefore, it is
necessary to repay the debt and pay 100 percent of what's due
for current supplies."
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; editing by Andrew Roche)