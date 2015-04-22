(Adds detail, quote)
MOSCOW, April 22 Russian natural gas producer
Gazprom said on Wednesday Kiev owed it $174.2 million
for gas supplied to eastern Ukraine since the beginning of the
year.
Gazprom's chief executive officer, Alexei Miller, said there
had been no agreement on who should pay for the supplies of
Russian gas to Ukraine's eastern regions, which are held by
pro-Russian separatists.
"The issue should became the subject of special talks, and
we think that it's rational to study the possibility of signing
a separate direct Gazprom contract on supplies to the
southeast," he said without elaborating.
Gas spats between Kiev and Moscow have led to the
interruption of Russian gas supplies to Europe where Russian gas
covers around a third of demand.
Russian gas supplies to Ukraine's rebel-controlled regions
totalled 554.6 million cubic metres of gas year-to-date as of
April 21.
Kiev has refused to pay for Russian gas supplied directly to
the regions as it is powerless to control the flows.
Russia has agreed to extend gas price discounts for Ukraine
into the second quarter after a so-called "winter package"
expired.
Miller said Gazprom had received $75.85 million from
Ukrainian state company Naftogaz in prepayment for April and for
part of March supplies. In the 20 days of April Gazprom supplied
the Ukrainian firm with 180.7 million cubic metres of gas.
