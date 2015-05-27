UPDATE 3-Occidental profit beats; shares fall on weak output forecast
* 2nd-qtr production forecast below Wall Street estimates (Adds details)
KIEV May 27 Ukrainian state energy firm Naftogaz paid Russia's Gazprom another $30 million in prepayment for gas supplies, the Ukrainian company said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Toby Chopra)
* 2nd-qtr production forecast below Wall Street estimates (Adds details)
* Shareholder vote scheduled for May 12 (Adds details on offer)