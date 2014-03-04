UPDATE 3-Oil prices regain some ground, but oversupply weighs
* Rising U.S. production, surge in gasoline stocks weigh (Updates throughout, changes dateline from SINGAPORE)
MOSCOW, March 4 Russia's top gas producer Gazprom will remove a discount on gas prices for Ukraine from April, Interfax news agency cited the company's chief as saying on Tuesday.
Alexei Miller also said Gazprom could offer Ukraine a loan of $2-3 billion to pay off the country's debt of more than $1.5 billion after Ukraine told the state company it was unable to pay in full for gas deliveries in February, according to Interfax.
* Rising U.S. production, surge in gasoline stocks weigh (Updates throughout, changes dateline from SINGAPORE)
AMSTERDAM, April 20 A Dutch court said on Thursday it had ordered prosecutors to open a criminal investigation into responsibility for earthquakes triggered by gas production at the country's large gas field in Groningen.