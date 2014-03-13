BERLIN, March 13 Gazprom, the
state-controlled Russian gas company, said on Thursday it was
continuing to deliver gas through Ukraine despite mounting
unpaid bills but warned that this was creating holes in its
budget for investments and dividends.
Speaking in Berlin, Gazprom Chief Executive Alexei Miller
said his company would be within its rights to withhold gas that
was not paid for, but was continuing to deliver to ensure there
was no risk to deliveries to Europe.
"We want our Ukrainian partners to be solvent. We don't want
a gas crisis," Miller said.
"The unpaid bills for gas mean a hole for Gazprom in its
investments for the current year. They also mean a hole in our
budget plan and a hole in the payment of dividends to our
shareholders," he added.
"Among our private shareholders are a large number of
foreigners. And these are also their revenues and dividends."