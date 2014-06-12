MOSCOW, June 12 Russian natural gas exporter
Gazprom will halt supplies to Ukraine if it fails to
pay off $1.95 billion of its gas debts by Monday, chief
executive Alexei Miller said on Thursday.
"If Ukraine pays for no (gas) volumes at all, it means that
... gas shipments to Ukraine will be zero," he said in televised
comments.
Miller also said Bulgaria had not notified Gazprom of any
suspension of work on construction of the South Stream pipeline
to deliver Russian gas to Europe and that the project was still
under way.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Timothy Heritage)