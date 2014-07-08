Iran receives positive signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC countries for output cuts
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
MOSCOW, July 8 Russia's top gas producer Gazprom said on Tuesday Ukraine had not met its payment deadline for June resulting in its total debt to the company rising to $5.3 billion.
"The unwillingness of Ukraine ... to pay for Russian gas is becoming chronic and once again shows that the move to pre-payment, which is foreseen in the contract, is the only real solution," chief executive Alexei Miller said in a statement. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)
DUBAI, April 29 Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday there was consensus with Central Asia over oil markets and production levels.