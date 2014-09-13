BRIEF-MarketAxess Q1 earnings per share $1.11
* MarketAxess reports first quarter 2017 record revenues of $103.9 million, record pre-tax income of $55.6 million and record diluted EPS of $1.11
MOSCOW Sep 13 Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Saturday that it is not able at present to supply all the gas requested by Polish gas importer PGNiG .
"They are requesting the maximum, and we are only able to supply closer to the daily minimum," a Gazprom spokesman told Reuters. (Reporting By Jason Bush; Editing by Pravin Char)
April 26 U.S. weapons maker Northrop Grumman Corp reported a 15.1 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in its aerospace systems business, which makes the center sections of the F-35 fighter jets.