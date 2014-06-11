MOSCOW, June 11 Russia's Gazprom has
moved a deadline for Ukraine to start paying in advance for
natural gas supplies to next Monday, as EU-brokered talks
continue over the price, the gas company's chief executive told
Russian media.
"The Russian side has made the step to continue talks, which
have been very intensive over the last few days," Alexei Miller
told state-owned Rossiya 24 television from Brussels.
"The Russian side has decided to move the introduction of
pre-payment (to June 16) at 10 a.m. (0600 GMT)."
Gazprom was not immediately available to comment.
Russia, Ukraine and the European Union will resume efforts
to resolve the gas pricing dispute on Wednesday after an earlier
Russian deadline for Kiev to pay some of its debts passed
without Moscow cutting off supplies.
Ukraine wants to change the 2009 contract that locked it
into buying a set volume of gas, whether it needs it or not, at
$485 per 1,000 cubic metres - the highest price paid by any
customer in Europe.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Lidia Kelly,
editing by Elizabeth Piper and Mark Trevelyan)