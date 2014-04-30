KIEV, April 30 Ukraine's economic output fell 1.1 percent year-on-year in the first three months of 2014, a period of turmoil when President Viktor Yanukovich was overthrown and Russia annexed Crimea, the state statistics service said on Wednesday.

The preliminary figure compared with a 1.2 percent contraction in gross domestic product (GDP) in the same period of last year. The statistics service gave no further details or explanation. GDP growth in Ukraine in 2013 was zero percent, while the economy is forecasted to contract this year by 3.0 percent. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Matt Robinson, editing by Elizabeth Piper)