KIEV, July 18 The International Monetary Fund expects Ukraine's economy to contract by 6.5 percent this year, the fund's mission chief said on Friday.

Ukraine's economy stagnated in 2013. Economists have said its economy will slide deeper into recession this year, despite an IMF aid deal, as a pro-Russian rebellion cripples activity in the industrial east and scares off foreign investors. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Timothy Heritage)