KIEV Aug 11 Ukraine has the military resources
to defend itself and is monitoring the situation around Crimea,
the spokesman for the General Staff, Vladislav Seleznyov, told
Reuters on Thursday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Kiev on Wednesday
of using terrorist tactics to try to provoke a new conflict and
destabilise Crimea, a region Moscow annexed from Ukraine in
2014. Earlier on Wednesday Russia said it had thwarted armed
Ukrainian attempts to get saboteurs into the peninsula.
Putin's comments stirred fears that Russia, which has been
steadily reinforcing Crimea militarily, may be considering new
military action in the region.
