* Deal in Geneva offers hope of end to Ukraine crisis
* Kerry-Lavrov private chat helped break impasse
* Russia sought assurances on rights for east Ukraine
* USA needed promise pro-Russian militias to pull back
* But deal will be difficult to enforce on ground
By Arshad Mohammed and Tom Miles
WASHINGTON/GENEVA, April 18 The agreement
designed to pull Ukraine back from the brink of civil war had
been floundering around lunchtime on Thursday, so U.S. Secretary
of State John Kerry and Russia's Sergei Lavrov, a smoker,
stepped outside for a private word in the open air.
They appear to have made some progress. When they came back
inside, a new session of formal negotiations was hastily
arranged and, finally, a deal agreed.
The agreement in Geneva was the first positive shift after
weeks of mounting confrontation between the Western-backed
Ukrainian government and Russian-speaking regions in the east
that are challenging Kiev's rule.
The breakthrough, according to several people close to the
talks who spoke on condition of anonymity, hinged on many
factors, but Kerry and Lavrov each had one requirement that
needed to be met if they were to come away with an agreement.
For the United States, it was a pull-back of the pro-Russian
armed militants who have seized public buildings in eastern
Ukraine, including early and measurable signs that it was going
to happen.
"We wanted a commitment to de-escalation that we could test
within days," said a U.S. participant in the talks who spoke on
condition of anonymity.
For Russia, it was a commitment from the Ukrainian
government to reforming the constitution so protections are
enshrined for Ukraine's Russian-speaking community.
"We heeded Russia's point of view," on making sure
Russian-speaking regions have a say in the constitution, said
Andriy Deshchytsia, the acting Ukrainian foreign minister who
attended the talks.
The deal's fragility was already in evidence on Friday.
Pro-Russian militants said they were not ready to give up
the buildings they occupied, while Russia's foreign ministry
described as "unacceptable" Washington's warning of more
sanctions against Moscow if there are no clear signals of the
deal being implemented by early next week.
NEW DETERMINATION
In the days before the Geneva talks began, expectations were
low. At a previous meeting between Lavrov and Kerry, in Paris on
March 30, there was no real progress.
"We don't have high hopes for this," one Western diplomat
said earlier this week of the Geneva meeting.
But the delegations arriving for the talks in Geneva's
Intercontinental Hotel had a determination to do a deal that was
absent at previous attempts at diplomacy, according to several
people involved in the negotiations.
The reason for the new approach: blood had been spilled in
eastern Ukraine hours before in clashes between pro-Russian
militants and forces loyal to Kiev, and the sides knew how
easily the violence could spiral.
If that happened, the potential risks were grave: a new
round of sanctions against Moscow, possible disruption to
Europe's supplies of Russian gas, and the danger that both the
Russian military and NATO forces could be sucked in.
Diplomats said the priority in Geneva had been to stop
further escalation of the conflict.
Both the U.S. and Russian delegations at the talks arrived
in Geneva with draft statements, the U.S. participant said, an
early sign of the willingness for a deal.
A Russian diplomatic source said the final agreement was
based on the Russian draft, with amendments to take account of
the other sides' views.
"This document was brought by the Russian delegation," said
the source. "This was a Russian draft. Everyone started to work
on it, and as a result it was agreed."
TORTUOUS TALKS
The document did not mention Moscow's intervention in
Crimea, though Kerry and Ashton said they still disagreed with
Russia on its annexation of the peninsula and had not changed
their view that it was illegal.
People close to the talks said the progress towards a
document all sides could agree on was, at times, tortuous.
On at least two occasions, reporters waiting in the lobby of
the hotel were told a joint news briefing with Kerry and
Catherine Ashton, the EU's chief diplomat, was about to start,
only for it to be postponed.
On several occasions, Kerry could be seen leaving the
corridor where the meetings were taking place and getting into
the elevator to head upstairs, possibly to use the secure link
to Washington, which one person close to the talks said he had
at the hotel.
"The negotiations, given that they lasted seven hours, were
not easy," said the Russian diplomatic source.
The U.S. participant said finding agreement on the first
paragraph of the seven-paragraph document took 90 minutes, and
it was not until 45 minutes before a final news conference by
Kerry and Ashton that U.S. officials believed they had a deal.
Though agreement was reached against expectations, the talks
ended on a note of discord that illustrated the mistrust still
festering between Russia and the West.
U.S. officials had booked the hotel ballroom for the
Kerry-Ashton news conference and said Lavrov would give his own
briefing in the same venue afterwards.
In the event, Lavrov appeared in front of the cameras in a
different room around 30 minutes before Kerry came to the
podium, allowing Russia to put out its own interpretation of the
agreement before its rivals.
(Additional reporting by Alexei Anishchuk in Moscow, Pavel
Polityuk in Kiev and Barbara Lewis in Brussels; Writing by
Christian Lowe; Editing by Will Waterman)