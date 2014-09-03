BERLIN, Sept 3 The German government does not
have confirmation of a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine so a
timeline on further sanctions against Russia agreed by European
leaders last weekend is still valid, a government spokesman said
on Wednesday.
Ukraine said on Wednesday its president had agreed with
Russian President Vladimir Putin on steps towards a "ceasefire
regime" in Kiev's conflict with separatists, but the Kremlin
denied any actual truce deal.
"We have no real confirmation of what was really or possibly
agreed there and what that would affect and how that would
actually be implemented. So we're sticking to the timeframe the
European Council agreed on Saturday," said Steffen Seibert.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Stephen Brown)